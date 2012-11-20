Nov 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AVIVA

Britain's second-biggest insurer on Tuesday named Mark Wilson, the former head of Asian rival AIA, as its new chief executive, filling a six-month vacancy left after investors forced out his predecessor.

Wilson will take over the top job at Aviva on January 1, the insurer said in a statement. He succeeds Andrew Moss, who quit in May amid shareholder discontent over the company's persistently weak share price.

AEGON

The Dutch insurer named a new chief financial officer to take over when the current CFO's term expires next year. Darryl Button, a 43-year-old Canadian who is head of Aegon's corporate financial center, will replace Jan Nooitgedagt.

PSIGMA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The company said it appointed Tina Wishart as compliance officer. She joins from Williams de Broë, where she was head of compliance.

AIA GROUP LTD

The pan-Asian life insurance group appointed Narongchai Akrasanee as an independent non-executive director of the company. He will also serve as a member of the risk committee and nomination committee.

ACTIS

The pan-emerging markets private equity investor said it promoted Adiba Anyaoku Ighodaro to partner.

PRUDENTIAL PROPERTY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (SINGAPORE) PTE LTD (PRUPIM)

The global real estate investment manager appointed Katsuhiro Ishikawa as the managing director to lead its business in Japan and hired James MacKinnon as head of asset management for PRUPIM Singapore.

The company also hired Sanghyuk Lee as associate director of its newly established office in South Korea.

STATE STREET CORP

The financial services company appointed Simone Vroegop to head consultant relations for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Vroegop, who was previously vice president and head of business development for the company's Global Services business in Netherlands, Belgium and the Nordic region, will be based in London.