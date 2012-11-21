Abu Dhabi's new $125 bln fund to start operating in May
DUBAI, Feb 16 A $125 billion Abu Dhabi state investment firm, formed by merging two of the emirate's biggest funds, is expected to start operating in May, its chief executive said on Thursday.
Nov 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
TOWERS WATSON
The global professional services company said it appointed Alessandra Pasquoni to lead its investment business in Italy.
PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LTD
The income-focused investment company said it appointed Fraser D'Arcy as investment director, effective January.
F&C ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
The diversified investment manager appointed Ross Duncton as head of direct to consumer. Duncton joins from Acromas Financial Services where he was the head of product & marketing.
CQS
The asset management firm said it appointed Marc Hotimsky as chairman.
UBS
UBS AG's Americas wealth management group has expanded its broker force in Ohio with a veteran team of advisers from Bank of America's Merrill Lynch.
Advisers Robert Anning Sr., his son John Anning and Tollie Chavis moved to UBS on Tuesday from Merrill Lynch, where they managed more than $1 billion in client assets and last year produced more than $3 million of annual revenue.
Feb 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
LONDON, Feb 16 Blackstone, which has $100 billion in private equity assets under management, has acquired a majority stake in cloud computing business Cloudreach for an undisclosed sum, the investment firm said on Thursday.