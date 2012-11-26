Old loves highlight Japan and Vietnam's new bonds
Nov 26 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BNY MELLON
The investment firm appointed Paul Solway as managing director and regional head of equity finance for Asia Pacific. Solway will be based in Hong Kong. He had worked at Macquarie Bank, HSBC Securities and Nomura International.
BAIRD INVESTMENT BANKING
Baird hired Satoshi Matsumoto as a managing director and director of Japan mergers & acquisitions. Matsumoto was a managing director and head of Japan consumer and retail investment banking at Barclays Capital in Tokyo.
NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT
The money manager hired Bob Doll as chief equity strategist and senior portfolio manager, just a week after Doll announced he was retiring from a similar role at rival BlackRock.
ABU DHABI INVESTMENT AUTHORITY
ADIA, one of the world's biggest sovereign wealth funds, confirmed that the global head of its infrastructure investments group had left the fund for personal reasons.
Chris Koski joined ADIA in 2007 from the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board to set up its infrastructure team, and became the go-to person for bankers and funds pitching infrastructure-related investments to the Abu Dhabi fund, sources familiar with the matter said.
ECU GROUP PLC
The asset manager named Antony John as chief executive. John was the CEO of BNP Paribas FundQuest.
ECU also named Jan Pilkington-Miksa as executive director of corporate development and George Robb non-executive chairman. Miksa was the chairman and co-founder of Ferghana Partners Group. Robb was the CEO of Aberdeen Asset Management. (Compiled by Krithika Krishnamurthy in Bangalore)
HANOI "This is my husband," said 94-year-old Nguyen Thi Xuan, holding up a pillow wrapped in a Vietnamese flag, with a Japanese army shirt pushed inside. She sleeps with it every night.
