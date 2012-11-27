Nov 27 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
STANDARD CHARTERED
The London-based bank appointed Cristian Jonsson global head
of loan syndications, the second change to the company's
management of its corporate finance business in as many months.
BANK OF AYUDHYA
The chief executive of the bank, part-owned by General
Electric, has resigned, a move which some investors saw
as a signal the U.S. firm is selling its remaining 25 percent
stake in Thailand's fifth-largest lender.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
The group's commercial banking arm appointed Diane D'Erasmo
as the U.S. head of its international business. D'Erasmo was
previously head of HSBC's commercial banking business in the
Northeastern U.S. region.
MANULIFE FINANCIAL
Manulife, one of North America's largest insurers, has
promoted Marianne Harrison to the post of general manager of its
Canadian division, giving her responsibility for one of the
company's three key business units.
CORDEA SAVILLS
The international property investment manager appointed
Reynold Chan as business development director, Asia.
RIVERROCK EUROPEAN CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP
The European investment firm appointed Michel Peretie as
Partner and joint-CEO. Peretie, who has 33 years of experience
in corporate and investment banking, was CEO of the corporate
and investment banking division of Societe Generale until
January.