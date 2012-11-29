Nov 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BNP-PARIBAS CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING

The investment banking arm of French bank BNP Paribas appointed Jonathan Warburton as head of banking for EMEA within its corporate finance division.

Warburton joins the company from Rothschild where he spent nearly four years as head of emerging markets, FIG.

MARSH & MCLENNAN COS INC

The insurance broker combined its Asia and Pacific regions and appointed Martin South as CEO of Marsh Asia-Pacific. South had previously served as CEO of Marsh Europe and Marsh UK.

The company also appointed Flavio Piccolomini as CEO of Marsh Continental Europe, CIS, and Turkey. Piccolomini will also continue in his current role as CEO of Marsh Italy.

KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK

The boutique investment adviser appointed Doug Foreman as co-chief investment officer, effective January. Foreman joined Kayne Anderson as director of equities in 2011.