AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC
The company shuffled the management of its mortgage
insurance unit for the second time this year, naming Donna
DeMaio chief executive for United Guaranty and moving the prior
CEO to a senior underwriting position.
J.P. MORGAN PRIVATE BANK
The company appointed Ravi Bulchandani and Jafar Hamid as
private bankers in its India team based in London. Both will
report to Rahul Malhotra, head of the South Asia team.
Bulchandani joins from Barclays Wealth, while Hamid joins
from Credit Suisse Private Bank.
GELLER & CO
The strategic financial advisory firm named Tricia Levin as
its partner in charge of geller tax services (GTS). Levin joins
Geller & Co from Deloitte's Private Co Services practice in New
York.
HOULIHAN LOKEY
The investment bank appointed Brennan Libbey as a managing
director and Chin Pandya as a vice president. Both executives
are based in Los Angeles.
SHUAA CAPITAL
The Dubai-based investment bank appointed Houssem Ben Haj
Amor as its chief financial officer with immediate effect, the
company said in a statement on Tuesday. Amor was finance
director since November 2011.
BOX OPTIONS EXCHANGE
The BOX Options Exchange said late on Monday it hired Ed
Boyle, a former NYSE Euronext executive, to lead
business development and strategy.
F&C ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
The British fund, taken over by rebel shareholder Edward
Bramson, promoted Richard Wilson to the role of CEO in the
latest stage of a multipronged plan to revive its flagging
fortunes. Wilson currently handles the company's investment and
distribution activities.