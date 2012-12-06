Dec 6 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC
The brokerage said it landed a veteran adviser and his team
from independent broker-dealer LPL Financial LLC in the
Baltimore area. Adviser Tony Fusco moved to Raymond James in
mid-November. He was joined by his partner and son, Kevin Fusco,
as well as financial adviser David Matthews, senior financial
analyst Steven Moore, registered associates Donna Childress and
Michelle Dumler, and client services associate Ascenza
DiFerdinando.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
The company has hired Arshad Ghafur, previously with Nomura
Holdings, as the country executive for its Middle East
and North Africa unit, the U.S. bank said in a statement on
Thursday.
JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT
Anthony Nutt, one of company's best-known money managers, is
to hand over the running of his flagship funds ahead of his
retirement in 2014. Ben Whitmore will take over the running of
the 1.83 billion pound ($2.9 billion) Income Trust from Jan. 1,
while Philip Matthews will become lead manager of the High
Income Fund, which runs 505 million pounds in assets, on Jul. 1.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The asset management company within the AXA Group appointed
Rodrigo Ostik as derivative manager. Rodrigo, who joins from
Kyte Group, will report to Shalin Bhagwan, UK head of liability
driven investment.