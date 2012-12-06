Dec 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC

The brokerage said it landed a veteran adviser and his team from independent broker-dealer LPL Financial LLC in the Baltimore area. Adviser Tony Fusco moved to Raymond James in mid-November. He was joined by his partner and son, Kevin Fusco, as well as financial adviser David Matthews, senior financial analyst Steven Moore, registered associates Donna Childress and Michelle Dumler, and client services associate Ascenza DiFerdinando.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

The company has hired Arshad Ghafur, previously with Nomura Holdings, as the country executive for its Middle East and North Africa unit, the U.S. bank said in a statement on Thursday.

JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT

Anthony Nutt, one of company's best-known money managers, is to hand over the running of his flagship funds ahead of his retirement in 2014. Ben Whitmore will take over the running of the 1.83 billion pound ($2.9 billion) Income Trust from Jan. 1, while Philip Matthews will become lead manager of the High Income Fund, which runs 505 million pounds in assets, on Jul. 1.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The asset management company within the AXA Group appointed Rodrigo Ostik as derivative manager. Rodrigo, who joins from Kyte Group, will report to Shalin Bhagwan, UK head of liability driven investment.