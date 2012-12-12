Dec 12 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL
The professional services firm specializing in turnaround
and interim management, hired Albert Schiff, the former chief
executive officer of NYLEX Benefits, as managing director and
head of its new executive benefits consulting division. Jay
Lubin, Steven Leifer and Christine Church will also join as
senior directors in this division.
LEAPFROG INVESTMENTS
The fund manager hired Michael Fernandes as partner. He
joins from Khazanah Nasional. The firm also promoted Stewart
Langdon to partner.
CBOE HOLDINGS INC
CBOE's Chief Executive William Brodsky, who transformed the
member-owned exchange into a publicly traded company best known
as the home of Wall Street's favorite fear index, will step down
in May. Brodsky, 68, will be succeeded by President and Chief
Operating Officer Edward Tilly, 49, CBOE said. Brodsky will
assume the role of executive chairman.
U.S. BANCORP
The bank appointed Matthew Ordway as vice-president and
wealth management adviser in its Private Client Reserve in
Chicago. Before joining the Private Client Reserve, he was with
PNC Bank Wealth Management, serving as
vice-president/relationship manager.
KPMG
The audit, tax and advisory firm appointed Harry Moseley as
chief information officer from Dec. 17. He will succeed Richard
Anderson. Moseley joins from Blackstone Group where he
was the chief information officer.
THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS
The investment manager said that chief executive Crispin
Henderson will become vice chairman of global asset management
for Ameriprise Financial, the parent company of
Threadneedle. Henderson joined Threadneedle as chief operating
officer in 2002. Campbell Fleming was appointed as
Threadneedle's CEO. Prior to joining Threadneedle in 2009,
Fleming was managing director of JP Morgan Asset Management's UK
business.