Dec 19 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bank Wealth Management appointed Terry Sandven as chief
equity strategist. Sandven joins from Piper Jaffray, where he
was the head of product management.
BAIN CAPITAL
The U.S. private equity firm said it hired Gaby Abdelnour,
former Asia-Pacific CEO at JPMorgan Chase & Co, as a
senior adviser. Abdelnour's takes charge from Jan. 1.
UK state-backed business development bank
Former Bank of Scotland Chief Executive Peter Burt will head
an advisory board for a new British state-backed business
development bank due to open early next year, Sky News reported
on Tuesday.