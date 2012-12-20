Dec 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

FREDDIE MAC

The No.2 provider of U.S. mortgage money, said Chief Financial Officer Ross Kari plans to retire in the second half of 2013. Kari, who was named CFO in October 2009, informed the company of his intention to retire following his 55th birthday, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.