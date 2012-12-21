Dec 21 The following financial services industry
UBS AG
The Swiss bank named Sam Kendall as the global head of
equity capital markets, according to an internal memo seen by
Reuters, capping a year in which the bank regained its title of
Asia Pacific ex-Japan's top stock underwriter. Kendall, who
joined UBS in Australia 16 years ago, took the post as head of
Asia ECM in 2011, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
The bank also tapped former Barclays Bank Plc
investment banker Greg Kennedy to lead its financial
institutions group in the Americas, according to an internal
memo seen by Reuters on Thursday. Kennedy will start at UBS in
March, according to a memo.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The board overseeing mutual funds run by the company has
elected as its new chairman Matthew Goldstein, chancellor of the
City University of New York. Goldstein will take over the chair
at the start of the year from the long-serving Fergus Reid, who
is retiring, said board attorney Carl Frischling.