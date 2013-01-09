Jan 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The investment management firm named Christopher Hohlstein regional president for Georgia in its wealth management business. Hohlstein, who will be based in Atlanta, previously served as director in Synovus Family Asset Management.

EMPEA

The Emerging Markets Private Equity Association (EMPEA) said its Chief Executive Officer Sarah Alexander will step down to join the Abraaj Group as a managing director. Abraaj Group is a member of EMPEA.

BFINANCE

The consultancy firm said it appointed Toby Goodworth as head of risk management. Goodworth formerly worked as head of risk at Key Asset Management.

VTB CAPITAL SA

The investment management firm named Marco Huber as the head of debt capital markets in central and eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa regions.

CRT CAPITAL

The independent broker-dealer appointed Matthew DeSalvo as chief operating officer. DeSalvo served previously as the head of Credit Suisse's U.S. equity sales and trading business.

THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND PLC

The bank appointed Guy Wylie as head of primary markets, Asia Pacific in a newly-created role that brings the company's origination and debt capital markets/syndicate teams together. He will be based in Hong Kong.

CREDIT SUISSE AG

The company, which is part a of the Credit Suisse group of companies, appointed Claudio de Sanctis as market area head, Southeast Asia, for private banking Asia Pacific.

PIONEER INVESTMENTS

The investment management group appointed Mark Dacey as head of U.S. consultant relations and Amy DiMarzio joined Pioneer as a fixed income investment strategist.

LYXOR ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset manager appointed Pierre Gil the chief executive of Lyxor UK.