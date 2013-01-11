Jan 11 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The bank appointed Erwin Sanft as the head of Hong
Kong/China equity research and Hong Kong/China equity
strategist. Sanft is based in Hong Kong and reports to Dave
Murray, head of equity research.
TEMASEK HOLDINGS
Morgan Stanley's top mergers and acquisitions banker
in Southeast Asia Jonathan Popper will join Singapore state
investor Temasek to lead its M&A team, two sources with
knowledge of the matter said.
HSH NORDBANK
The former head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD), Thomas Mirow, is set to become chairman of
the struggling German ship financier, three sources familiar
with the plans said.
The German city state of Hamburg and the state of Schleswig
Holstein, which together hold an 85 percent stake in HSH, intend
to name Mirow as the next chairman at a news conference on
Friday, the sources said.
LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC
The investment and insurance services company appointed Alex
Gipson to originate and underwrite loans within its commercial
lending team. He joins from the Royal Bank of Scotland.