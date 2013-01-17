Jan 17 The following financial services industry
GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N
The retail currency broker named Joseph Wald as executive
vice president and will lead Gain's institutional business.
ERNST & YOUNG LLP
The audit firm named six new hires to its transaction
advisory services practice.
32 ADVISORS LLC
The advisory firm started by Robert Wolf, a top Wall Street
rainmaker, has hired Austan Goolsbee as a strategic partner, the
New York Times reported, citing people briefed on the matter.
Wolf, who left UBS AG last summer, is one of U.S.
President Barack Obama's favorite bankers and Goolsbee is one of
the president's go-to economists, the Times said. ()
ESPIRITO SANTO INVESTMENT BANK
The unit of Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo said it
appointed Kevin Wilson to the new position of chief operating
officer of global capital markets, and hired John Deanas as
director, capital markets - industrials.
The bank also appointed Robert Morton as director, capital
markets - support services and Will Draper as head of research.