E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP
The online brokerage firm that has been struggling to
overcome years of lending losses, appointed Paul Idzik as its
new chief executive on Thursday. Idzik, 51, a former Barclays
Plc chief operating officer, will assume the position
on Tuesday when E*Trade reports its fourth-quarter results.
SMBC NIKKO CAPITAL MARKETS LTD
The firm said it will appoint Brandon Ginsberg as head of
equities from Jan. 21. Ginsberg will be managing director
responsible for the equity business in Europe.