Jan 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL

The professional services firm named Osman Khan as a managing director at its transaction advisory group based in New York.

Khan was most recently with London-based professional services firm Price Waterhouse Coopers' transaction services practice.

LAZARD LTD

Veteran Asia deal maker Jesse Bhattal, the former head of Nomura Holdings Inc's wholesale division who resigned a year ago amid an acrimonious restructuring, has joined investment bank Lazard Ltd as a senior adviser.

R.J. O'BRIEN & ASSOCIATES

The futures brokerage and clearing firm said it promoted Melissa Andrews to general counsel. She joined the firm in late 2010 as associate general counsel.

KNG SECURITIES LLP

The independent fixed-income specialist said it appointed Derrick Lockley and Gwenaël Fort to its convertible bonds team.