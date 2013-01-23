BRIEF-Rockwell Collins' shareowners vote in favor of B/E Aerospace acquisition
Jan 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL
The professional services firm named Osman Khan as a managing director at its transaction advisory group based in New York.
Khan was most recently with London-based professional services firm Price Waterhouse Coopers' transaction services practice.
LAZARD LTD
Veteran Asia deal maker Jesse Bhattal, the former head of Nomura Holdings Inc's wholesale division who resigned a year ago amid an acrimonious restructuring, has joined investment bank Lazard Ltd as a senior adviser.
R.J. O'BRIEN & ASSOCIATES
The futures brokerage and clearing firm said it promoted Melissa Andrews to general counsel. She joined the firm in late 2010 as associate general counsel.
KNG SECURITIES LLP
The independent fixed-income specialist said it appointed Derrick Lockley and Gwenaël Fort to its convertible bonds team.
BERLIN, March 9 Lockheed Martin Corp and Europe's MBDA will set up a new joint venture to manage a multibillion-euro missile defence programme given German concerns about MBDA's ability to execute the project on its own, sources familiar with the plans said on Thursday.