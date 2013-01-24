Jan 24 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
HSBC
Europe's biggest bank has hired former Nomura
deal-maker William Barter as the head of UK for global banking,
it said on Thursday.
JANUS CAPITAL GROUP INC
The global investment company said Seiji Inagaki joined its
board on Jan. 22 as part of a strategic alliance with Dai-ichi
Life Insurance Co Ltd. Inagaki has been an executive
officer and general manager of the investment planning
department of Dai-ichi Life since April 2012.
MSCI INC
The provider of investment support tools said it appointed
Deborah Yang to lead its index business across Europe, the
Middle East, Africa and India.
TOWERS WATSON & CO
The professional services company said it appointed Jeremy
Spira in its investment business. He will be based in the UK.
VESTRA WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The firm said it appointed Heinz Schmid as fixed income
strategist in its investment team.
COMMONFUND
The investment manager for institutional investors said it
appointed Bradford Gallagher as chairman, board of trustees.
HAMILTON LANE
The private equity asset management firm said it hired Paul
Waller to the newly created role of partner in its London
office.
M&G INVESTMENTS
The asset manager said it appointed Raphael Jaggy as
business manager for Asia. He will be based in Singapore.