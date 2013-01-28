Jan 28 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GOLDMAN SACHS

The U.S. bank's veteran dealmaker Luigi Rizzo, managing director of European financial mergers and acquisitions, is to leave the bank, five people familiar with his departure told Reuters. Rizzo, who joined Goldman Sachs in 1993 and became a partner in 2008, has worked on some of Europe's biggest bank deals.

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC

The company said on Friday it added a veteran team of advisers from top U.S. brokerage Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, expanding its adviser footprint in Pennsylvania.

Philip Maurer, his wife, Barbara Maurer, and David Kushner moved to Raymond James on Wednesday from Morgan Stanley's wealth management division.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The financial services firm named Eric Fu as the managing director of BNY's intermediary distribution team. Fu will be based in Hong Kong.

RELIGARE CAPITAL MARKETS LTD

The investment banking arm of India's Religare Enterprises appointed Jason Barakat-Brown as head of advisory based in Singapore. Brown will lead Religare's corporate finance team.

AVIVA

Britain's second-biggest insurer named Khor Hock Seng as the chief executive of Aviva Asia.

Seng joins Aviva from AIA where he was the CEO and managing director of the AIA's Malaysian business and was also the regional executive responsible for a number of AIA's Southeast Asian markets.

ARBUTHNOT LATHAM & CO

The London-based private bank named Dan Saxby as director of private banking. Saxby previously worked with Coutts & Co where he was an executive director and wealth manager.