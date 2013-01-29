Jan 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MORGAN STANLEY

Morgan Stanley's Peter Bacon, one of the most senior financing bankers in Europe, has left the U.S. bank to pursue other opportunities, according to an internal company memo.

Gregory Peters, the bank's chief global asset strategist, is leaving after 12 years with the investment bank and wealth manager to pursue opportunities on the buyside, according to people familiar with the matter on Tuesday.

OLD MUTUAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The U.S.-based global asset management business of Old Mutual Plc said Miranda Poon will lead the firm's institutional business in Asia.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The bank said it hired Henrik Aslaksen and Paul Stefanick as co-heads of global investment banking coverage and advisory.

Deutsche Bank also appointed Paul Stefanick and Mark Fedorcik as co-heads of corporate finance Americas.

GLEACHER & CO INC

Eric Gleacher has resigned as chairman of the company and will leave the broker-dealer he founded in 1990.

The move, announced Tuesday, comes after Gleacher said last year it was exploring a sale of the company.

CVC CREDIT PARTNERS

The asset management firm, a part of CVC Capital Partners , said it promoted Gretchen Bergstresser, Jonathan Bowers, Tom Newberry and Christopher Allen to the role of partners.

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC

The company expanded its adviser base in Texas with a veteran duo from top U.S. brokerage Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

St. Petersburg, Florida-based Raymond James said on Monday that advisers Marlene Fowler and Christopher Fowler joined the company's Houston branch earlier this month.

BMO FINANCIAL GROUP

The Canadian company appointed Robert Cormie as regional vice president and managing director of its private banking business for Asia. Cormie joins BMO from Canadian bank CIBC.

MIZUHO INTERNATIONAL

The London-based securities and investment banking arm of Mizuho Financial Group named Antony Slotboom as head of Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa region. Slotboom previously worked for the Royal Bank of Scotland.

CREDIT AGRICOLE SA

The French bank said it will promote Sen Sui to the role of chief executive at its Singapore branch and Victor Choi will be promoted to the position of head of markets and investment solutions in Asia.

Credit Agricole also named Dong Sinh Ngo as head of Hong Kong advisory. Ngo previously worked for BNP Paribas Asset Management as the chief strategist for emerging markets and Asia.