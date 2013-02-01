Feb 1 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF AMERICA CORP
BofA director Robert Scully won't run for re-election at the
annual meeting this spring, in the latest in a series of changes
on the board. Scully, 62, a former Morgan Stanley
executive, informed the company of his decision last week,
according to a securities filing on Thursday.
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP
The credit card company said Chief Financial Officer Gary
Perlin would retire in May and be replaced by Stephen Crawford,
co-founder of financial advisory and private equity boutique
Centerview. Crawford will join Capital One on Feb. 4 and take
over as CFO on May 24.
ROTHSCHILD GROUP
Thomas Mirow, the former head of the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development, has been nominated as a senior
advisor in the financial advisory group. Mirow, who was head of
the EBRD until mid-2012, has also served as German deputy
finance minister and as economy minister in Hamburg.