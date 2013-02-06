Feb 6 The following financial services industry
TD ASSET MANAGEMENT
Brian Murdock, the chief executive of the Toronto-Dominion
Bank unit, has resigned to return to the United States
from Canada, a company spokeswoman said. Murdock, who joined TD
as CEO of TD Asset Management in 2009, has held a number of
positions in the asset management industry.
CVC CREDIT PARTNERS
The asset manager, owned by Resource America Inc
and CVC Capital Partners, said Mark DeNatale and Scott Bynum
have joined the firm. DeNatale joins as a partner and will be a
senior portfolio manager and global head of trading. Bynum joins
as a managing director and portfolio manager.
STEPSTONE GROUP LP
The private equity firm promoted John Coelho and Scott Hart
to partners.