Feb 11 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GOLDMAN SACHS

Goldman Sachs promoted Gregg Lemkau to jointly head its global mergers and acquisitions team and Gilberto Pozzi to lead its M&A coverage in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), according to memos seen by Reuters.

Lemkau, head of M&A for EMEA and Asia Pacific, will work alongside Gene Sykes. Pozzi, who has been co-head of Goldman's global consumer retail group since 2010, will retain responsibilities for many of his clients in the sector and take on a broader role across countries and industries in the EMEA region.

ROBERT W. BAIRD & CO

The firm expanded its adviser force in Florida with a veteran team of advisers who joined the firm in February from Wells Fargo & Co's U.S. brokerage.

Milwaukee-based Baird said on Monday it hired advisers Jim Caprara and Chris Hain from Wells Fargo Advisors, where they managed $175 million in client assets. The advisers opened a new office for Baird in Merritt Island, Florida.

BENJAMIN F. EDWARDS & CO

The boutique brokerage, with family ties to the old A.G. Edwards & Sons, said on Monday it hired a team of advisers from UBS Wealth Management Americas to open a new office for the firm in Florida.

Adviser Betsy Dickson and her daughter, Dawn Dickson, moved to Benjamin Edwards on Friday in Melbourne, Florida. The duo had been a team with UBS Wealth Management Americas, the U.S. brokerage owned by the Swiss bank UBS AG .

CREDIT SUISSE AG

The Swiss bank's top investment banker for Qatar, Rami Touma, has resigned, three banking sources said on Sunday. Touma, a director at the bank, has been running Credit Suisse's Qatar investment banking business since 2007. Touma handled relationships with key clients, primarily the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the Gulf state's sovereign wealth fund.

J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT

The JPMorgan Chase & Co unit said Ashley Potter joined its infrastructure debt group as an executive director.

Potter was until recently a senior financial adviser to OFGEM, the UK gas & energy regulator.

UBS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The unit of Swiss bank UBS named Gavin Lewis as business development director. He joins from Russell Investments.

J.P. MORGAN PRIVATE BANK

The private wealth arm of JP Morgan has appointed seven bankers to its British division, poaching five from rivals, as expansion plans continue apace under its new boss Tracey Reddings.

Executive directors Richard Cockburn, James Drace-Francis and Stefano Ferraiolo join from Societe Generale, UBS and Credit Suisse respectively, JP Morgan said.

Francesca Hall joins from Coutts, the private banking arm of Royal Bank of Scotland, as a vice president.

Three of the appointments - executive director Aaron Georghiades and vice presidents Bambos Charalambous and Cliadhna Law - come from elsewhere in the bank.

THURLEIGH INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The wealth management boutique named Jeremy Charles as a portfolio manager. Charles was most recently at Scottish Widows.