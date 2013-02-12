Feb 12 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITI PRIVATE BANK

The bank, a part of Citigroup Inc, said Keith Gertsen would join the firm as a managing director and team leader in its office in Greenwich, Connecticut. He most recently served as the head of sales and distribution for the Americas in prime finance at Citi.

STEPHENS INC

The full-service investment banking and brokerage firm said it hired seven professionals from ThinkEquity LLC to expand its technology investment banking group. Doug Brockway, Kurt Hoofnagle and Steven O'Donnell will join the firm as managing directors. Hayden Condon, Amit Mujumdar, Greg Hartlein and Anuj Ralhan are also joining the firm.

CARLYLE GROUP LP

The private equity group named Barrett Karr as principal for its Global External Affairs Group. She was earlier majority staff director at the U.S. House Committee on Education and the Workforce. Karr succeeds Bryan Corbett, who has taken a new position in Carlyle's Executive Group.

BLACKSTONE

The U.S.-based asset manager named Inaki Echave as managing director at its private equity group with primary responsibility for Spain and Portugal. Echave was previously a partner with Magnum Capital.

RBS

Royal Bank of Scotland named Jonathan Barrow as regional director for the East of England Corporate & Institutional Banking Coverage team. He was earlier senior director in the Technology, Media & Telecoms sector team at the RBS Large Corporate Team in London.

AON PLC

The world's largest insurance broker said Mark Sweeney joined as vice president at its Providence, Rhode Island office, and will be responsible for new client development in the middle market and large corporate segments which relates to Aon's health and welfare consulting and brokerage business.

Sweeney most recently served as vice president at USI Insurance Services.

BTIG AUSTRALIA LIMITED

The affiliate of boutique U.S. broker BTIG LLC said it added Rob Farrington and Andrew Manchee as equity sales traders.

Farrington most recently served as head of sales trading for Sydney's Moelis & Co, while Manchee was a senior adviser at E.L & C. Baillieu Stockbroking Ltd.

LONDON WALL PARTNERS

The financial adviser and wealth manager named David Lovell as a partner. Lovell has been a director of IFA firm Saunderson House for the last 22 years.

RENAISSANCE CAPITAL

The investment bank said Dmitry Ryzhkov joined its Equity Products Group as vice president, Russia and CIS equity sales trader. He was previously sales trader for international clients at Alfa Bank.

It also said Yury Nefedov joined in Moscow as associate, FICC trader. He worked earlier as a fixed income desk analyst at Aton and Bank of Moscow.