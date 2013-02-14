Feb 14 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DEUSTCHE BANK
The bank appointed Cathal Deasy as head of mergers and
acquisitions (M&A) for its natural resources group in Europe,
the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) following the departure of
veteran dealmaker Nigel Robinson, a source familiar with the
matter said.
FIDELITY INVESTMENTS
The mutual fund manager hired Greg Friedman, a former top
exchange-traded fund executive at BlackRock Inc, the
website Ignites reported.
SANTANDER
Outgoing Societe Generale executive Jacques Ripoll
is set to join the Spanish bank as head of its U.K. investment
bank, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
CITIGROUP INC
Citigroup has begun axing 50 investment bankers across its
Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) division as a program
of cutting 11,000 jobs hits the heart of the investment bank.
Three sources told Reuters on Wednesday that Citi began
laying off investment bankers this week.
MERRILL LYNCH
Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch said on
Wednesday it added four veteran advisers who managed nearly $1
billion in combined client assets from rival U.S. brokerages.
The new hires -- Stephanie Greer, Kevin Robertson, Quoc Pham
and William Terrell -- who moved to Merrill in January, came
from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, Wells Fargo Advisors and
Piper Jaffray & Co.
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC
Prudential said on Wednesday Rich Carbone, its chief
financial officer of 16 years, would retire on March 4 and
treasurer Robert Falzon would succeed him.
NATIONAL FINANCIAL PARTNERS CORP
The New York-based advisory and brokerage firm said on
Wednesday it hired veteran recruiter Dan Schwamb from LPL
Financial as a senior vice-president of business
development. Schwamb was previously a vice-president of business
development at LPL Financial LLC.
PARTNERS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
The REIT said Chief Financial Officer Tony Quo Vadis
resigned, and Heather Routly will assume the CFO duties on an
interim basis.
BORRO
The UK-based personal asset lender named Nigel Morris as
chairman, effective immediately. Morris is currently the
managing partner of QED Investors.
CBRE GROUP INC
The commercial real estate services provider said Andrew
Peacock will join as head of Central London Asset Management,
and will start on March 18. He was previously with Aviva
Investors.
REYL PRIVATE OFFICE
The asset management services subsidiary of REYL Group named
Guillaume Micolau as a senior wealth planner.