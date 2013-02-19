Feb 19 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
The bank named Joaquin Arenas as country executive and head
of corporate & investment banking for Spain and Portugal. Arenas
joins from Morgan Stanley, where he had been the head of
investment banking for Spain and Portugal.
LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The company appointed Elisabeth Stheeman as global chief
operating officer. Stheeman joins from Morgan Stanley in London,
where she was the chief operating officer in the investment
banking division.
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
The Japanese investment bank said Cliff Gallant joined as a
managing director and senior analyst covering insurance
companies in its U.S. equity research department. Gallant joins
from Keefe, Bruyette & Woodsand has about 20 years of experience
in the insurance sector.
ARLE CAPITAL PARTNERS
The London-based private equity firm appointed Quentin Nason
as a partner focusing on investor relations, strategy and
business development. Prior to joining Arle, Nason was a
at managing director Deutsche Bank.
ACTIS
The private equity firm named Sergio Brandao as a director
focusing on energy opportunities in Latin America. Sergio joins
from Rio Bravo Investimentos where he was partner and co-fund
manager.
AON PLC
Aon Hewitt the global human resource solutions business of
Aon Plc on Monday appointed Dan Morris as a partner to its
investment consulting team. He was a senior investment strategy
consultant at Towers Watson before.
ESPÍRITO SANTO SECURITIES INDIA
The investment banking unit on Monday appointed George
Mathew as head of investment banking in India. He was the senior
vice president & head of corporate coverage in the investment
banking division at Edelweiss.
MAN GROUP
The company on Monday appointed a new head of its struggling
flagship hedge fund, as part of sweeping changes under incoming
CEO Emmanuel Roman to revive investment performance and win back
clients to the embattled hedge fund firm.
Sandy Rattray, the head of Man's Systematic Strategies
business, will become chief executive of Man's $16.3 billion
computer-driven fund AHL.