Feb 21 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
J.P. MORGAN PRIVATE BANK
The unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co appointed managing
director Andrea Levantini as private banker for its Italy team.
Levantini joins from Banca IMI-Intesa Sanpaolo Group where
he was head of international equity capital markets.
OCBC BANK
The bank named Kng Hwee Tin as its chief executive officer.
She is currently the head of group audit at the bank.
Goh Chin Yee will take over as the new head of group audit
from March 1.
AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC
The asset management company named Patrick Sege as director,
head of distribution, Switzerland, Austria and Liechtenstein,
and Axel Weiss as director, head of distribution, Germany.
Sege joins from Liongate Capital Management and Weiss from
Fidelity Investment Management.