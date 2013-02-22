BRIEF-Chorus Aviation issues first tranche of convertible debt units to Fairfax Financial
* Chorus Aviation issues first tranche of convertible debt units to Fairfax Financial
Feb 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The investment bank on Friday named veteran banker José Berenguer Neto as senior country officer for Brazil, where the company is growing its advisory and capital markets business.
Berenguer, for years a senior executive and head of the investment banking and retail banking units at Banco Santander Brasil SA, will start on April 1.
ORIEL SECURITIES
London's niche stockbroking and corporate advisory firm said Chief Executive David Knox has left after only five months in the role after a clash over strategy.
Founder and former CEO Simon Bragg will return as interim Chief Executive with immediate effect, Oriel said in a brief statement.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The Europe-based asset manager appointed Christian Gissler as global head of risks and controls. He joins from CNP Assurances, where he was head of investment strategy. (Compiled by Neha Alawadhi)
* Chorus Aviation issues first tranche of convertible debt units to Fairfax Financial
DUBLIN, March 6 Packaging conglomerate Ardagh Group launched a long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) late on Monday, as it sought to raise as much as $370 million by floating around 7 percent of the company on the New York Stock Exchange.
March 6 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust