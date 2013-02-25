Feb 25 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MID EUROPA PARTNERS

The private equity firm focused on buyouts in Central and Eastern Europe, said Jan Krzewinski has been promoted to associate director, Matthias Dukat, Viktoria Habanova and Ratko Jovic to senior associates, Lukasz Wlodarczyk to associate and Martina Redmond to financial controller.

LIBERUM CAPITAL LTD

The investment bank appointed Peter Atherton to lead its Utilities Equity Research team. Atherton joins from Citigroup where he was head of the European Utility Research team since July 2000.

CARLYLE GROUP LP

The head of Morgan Stanley's fund-of-hedge-funds business, Jacques Chappuis, will leave the firm in May and join Carlyle Group LP as a managing director, according to an internal memo from the bank and a statement from Carlyle.

ARQAAM CAPITAL

The Dubai-based investment bank has hired ex-Credit Suisse banker Wafic Nsouli to head its institutional equity sales unit, tapping into talent from retrenching global banks for its expansion.

SEER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP

The asset manager appointed Richard Parkus as a managing director for its CMBS (commercial mortgage-backed securities) investment strategy. Parkus joins from Morgan Stanley, where he was the executive director, head of CMBS strategy.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

Jim Woolery, co-head of JPMorgan's North American mergers and acquisitions business, is leaving the investment bank for a position at law firm Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft. He joined JPMorgan two years ago after serving as a partner for law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore.

ROWAN DARTINGTON & CO LTD

The Bristol-based wealth manager named Sasha Brown as business relationship manager at its Cheltenham office.