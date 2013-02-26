Feb 26 The following financial services industry
BARCLAYS PLC
The bank appointed Richard McGregor to the Court of
Protection team within its Wealth and Investment Management
division. He joins from wealth adviser Towry.
J.P. MORGAN PRIVATE BANK
The unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co named Jonathan
Conner as head of its Middle East private banking team, and
Ramsey Jallad as an executive director and senior banker for the
team. Conner will be based in Geneva, while Jallad will be based
in London.
JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC
The asset management and investment firm said it had hired
veteran adviser David Grice from Bank of America Corp's
Merrill Lynch, expanding the firm's adviser force in North
Carolina.
BANK OF AMERICA CORP MERRILL LYNCH
The bank has expanded its adviser footprint with five hires
from rival brokerages Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and RBC
Wealth Management.
ROBERT W. BAIRD & CO
The company said it hired five financial advisers who
together managed $500 million in client assets at their old
firms Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and Wells Fargo Advisors.
ARBUTHNOT LATHAM & CO LTD
The private banking and wealth management arm of Arbuthnot
Banking Group Plc appointed Jim Pittick as director in
its commercial banking business. Pittick joins from Coutts & Co,
the private banking arm of Royal Bank of Scotland.
TOWRY HOLDINGS LTD
The wealth adviser named Elen Davies and Minaz Kasmani as
advisers in its Bristol office. Davies joins from HSBC Global
Bank and Kasmani from WH Ireland Ltd.