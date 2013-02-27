Feb 27 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
The investment bank and asset manager said its global head
of electronic trading, Greg Tusar, will leave the company,
Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. Tusar, who has been at Goldman
for 13 years, will depart at the end of May, according to a memo
sent to employees on Tuesday, Bloomberg said.
BARCLAYS PLC
The bank named Anand Ramachandran as managing director, head
of ASEAN Equity Research. Ramachandran, who will be based in
Singapore, joined Barclays in 2011. He is currently head of
telecoms, internet and media sector in the bank's Asia Ex-Japan
Equity Research.
INVESTEC WEALTH & INVESTMENT
The unit of Anglo-South African bank Investec Group
appointed Dawn Kendall as senior bond strategist. She
joins from Architas, a unit of AXA Wealth, and will be based in
London. AXA Wealth is part of AXA Group
BROOKS MACDONALD FUNDS LTD
The fund management business of wealth manager Brooks
Macdonald Group named Linda McLaren as international
business development manager. Linda, based in Brooks Macdonald's
London office in Mayfair, joins from Mauritius-based VAM Funds.
ING INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The company appointed Hans Stoter as chief investment
officer and a member of its international management committee.
Hans has been with ING Investment Management since 1998.
EDISON INVESTMENT RESEARCH
The investment intelligence firm named Will Corkill as
managing director and head of its Asia Pacific region based in
Sydney. Previously, Corkill worked with Commonwealth Bank of
Australia.
NEWFLEET ASSET MANAGEMENT
The affiliated manager of Virtus Investment Partners Inc
named Christopher Kelleher as senior managing director
and head of institutional asset management.
U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The bank appointed David Mook as chief private banking
officer. Mook joins from J.P.Morgan Chase, where he was the
regional capital advisory practice lead of private banking for
the Midwest, West and California.
HIGHTOWER ADVISORS LLC
The independent adviser-owned firm that has grown by hiring
away from top U.S. brokerages said on Wednesday it added a
veteran branch manager from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management to
join one of its existing practices in the Baltimore region.