Feb 28 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MORGAN STANLEY WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Victor Camara, a veteran Florida-based adviser from Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch, has moved to rival brokerage Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. Camara, who had been at Merrill for more than a decade, joined Morgan Stanley's Miami office in January.

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP

Japan's largest lender by assets said Nobuyuki Hirano, chief of its core banking unit, would become its president. Hirano, 61, will replace Katsunori Nagayasu, whose tenure was marked by large-scale acquisitions in the wake of the global financial crisis.

VORNADO REALTY TRUST

The second-largest U.S. real estate investment trust said on Wednesday its chief executive will step down next month. Michael Fascitelli, 56, who has been CEO for four years, said he would step down on April 15. Chairman Steven Roth, whom Fascitelli succeeded as CEO in 2009, will resume his dual role of chairman and CEO. Fascitelli will remain a director.

AMUNDI

The asset management joint venture of French banks Societe General and Credit Agricole SA named Bernard de Wit as director of support and business development.

STANDARD CHARTERED BANK

The bank appointed Michael Jakubik as global head of commodity structured finance. Jakubik, who joins from Standard Bank in London, will be based in Singapore.

METRO BANK PLC

The UK-based bank named Andrew Richards as director of regional retail banking. He joins from TD Bank NA.

ROYAL LONDON GROUP

The UK-based mutual life and pensions company hired Catherine Read as head of audit. Previously, she worked with accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers

FRP ADVISORY LLC

The restructuring and recovery firm appointed Martyn Rickels as director to its Manchester office. Rickels joins from accounting and advisory firm Baker Tilly.

ARMSTRONG INVESTMENT MANAGERS LLP

The asset manager appointed Vincent Tournant as a partner and chief operating officer. Tournant joins from Newedge Prime Brokerage, where he was global head of origination and structuring.