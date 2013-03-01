BRIEF-Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support the actions taken today by the board of AIG"
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
March 1 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The Germany-based investment bank named Igor Lojevsky as vice-chairman of its asset & wealth management, and corporate banking & securities divisions in eastern Europe. Lojevsky, who will be based in London, was the chief country officer for Deutsche Bank Russia.
CHESNARA PLC
The British insurance-focused takeover specialist appointed Mike Evans as a non-executive director. Evans joins from investment manager Hargreaves Lansdown Plc and will also become a senior independent director at Chesnara in May.
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
* Intertape Polymer Group reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results
March 9 American International Group said Chief Executive Peter Hancock has informed the board that he plans to resign.