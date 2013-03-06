March 6 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us
of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
J.P. MORGAN CHASE & CO
The financial services company appointed Steve Griffiths as
head of wealth advisory UK for its private bank. Griffiths was
previously with Coutts & Co.
METRO BANK
The bank appointed James Baughan as regional director.
Baughan previously worked at Santander. Baughan will be
responsible for Metro Bank's retail, business and commercial
teams in the Home Counties and the West of London.
RENAISSANCE CAPITAL
The investment bank named Vladimir Gibenko as head of
information technology. Gibenko was earlier with
BrokerCreditService.
KPMG LLP
The company, which provides audit, tax, and advisory
services, named Michael Robinson as UK head of management
consulting. Robinson previously led the firm's financial
services management consulting practice.
PRIVATE CLIENT RESERVE OF U.S. BANK
The unit of the wealth management firm appointed Robert
Stevenson as Managing Director for Florida in Palm Beach.
Stevenson previously worked at The Northern Trust Company as
senior portfolio manager.