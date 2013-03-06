March 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

J.P. MORGAN CHASE & CO

The financial services company appointed Steve Griffiths as head of wealth advisory UK for its private bank. Griffiths was previously with Coutts & Co.

METRO BANK

The bank appointed James Baughan as regional director. Baughan previously worked at Santander. Baughan will be responsible for Metro Bank's retail, business and commercial teams in the Home Counties and the West of London.

RENAISSANCE CAPITAL

The investment bank named Vladimir Gibenko as head of information technology. Gibenko was earlier with BrokerCreditService.

KPMG LLP

The company, which provides audit, tax, and advisory services, named Michael Robinson as UK head of management consulting. Robinson previously led the firm's financial services management consulting practice.

PRIVATE CLIENT RESERVE OF U.S. BANK

The unit of the wealth management firm appointed Robert Stevenson as Managing Director for Florida in Palm Beach. Stevenson previously worked at The Northern Trust Company as senior portfolio manager.