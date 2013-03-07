March 7 The following financial services
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, MORGAN STANLEY
Goldman Sachs has poached Kate Richdale from Morgan Stanley
to be its head of investment banking services for Asia ex-Japan,
according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Thursday.
Richdale, who will join Goldman as a partner, was head of
investment banking Asia Pacific at Morgan Stanley.
Morgan Stanley has named Dieter Turowski and Shane Zhang as
co-heads of Asia Pacific investment banking to replace Richdale,
two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Europe-based Turowski was most recently the global co-head of
natural resources, while Zhang is the bank's co-head of China
investment banking.
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL
The brokerage and investment bank promoted Vin Campagnoli to
chief information officer. Campagnoli, who joined Raymond James
in 2011 to run its private client group technology unit,
replaces Tim Eitel, the Florida-based company said.
He previously worked in the private client technology group
of UBS AG's Wealth Management Americas operation.
MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO LTD
The South Korea-based company named Peter Graham as chief
executive officer, Robert Mulligan as president and Robert Shea
as chief operating officer in Mirae Asset Global Investments
(USA) LLC, the company's unit in the United States.
PORTMAN SQUARE CAPITAL
The chief executive of one of Europe's most talked-about new
hedge fund firms has stepped down in a bid to save costs after a
big investor pulled its support, people familiar with the
situation said.
GUGGENHEIM PARTNERS LLC
The financial services firm appointed Henry Silverman as
global head of its real estate and infrastructure business. He
joins from RREEF Infrastructure. RREEF is the business within
the asset and wealth management unit responsible for raising
money for Deutsche Bank's own private-equity funds.
PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS
The firm, which provides advisory and asset management
services, appointed David Ferguson and Chip Baird as partners in
its asset management business. They join from private equity
firm Weston Presidio and will be based in New York.
ROYAL LONDON
The mutual life and pensions company appointed Tracey Graham
to its board as a non-executive director. Graham is currently a
non-executive director of RPS Group plc, Dialight plc and
Albemarle and Bond Holdings plc.
D. E. SHAW GROUP
The investment and technology development firm named Ángel
Ubide and Brian Sack as senior vice presidents and co-directors
of global economics in its discretionary macro investing unit.
Ubide previously worked at Tudor Investment Corp and Sack was
previously with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.