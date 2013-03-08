March 8 The following financial services
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking named John Feeney as managing
director, head of corporate real estate. Feeney was previously
with Henderson Global Investors.
E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP
The revolving door at E*Trade Financial continues to spin,
as the loan-damaged company said discount brokerage veteran
Frank Petrilli, will step down as chairman, to be replaced by
former Fidelity Investments president Rodger Lawson.
New York-based E*Trade, which lost $113 million last year
and is winding down its ill-timed expansion into banking to
focus on its brokerage operations, said Friday that the shift
will occur at its annual meeting scheduled for May 9.