July 8 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

The investment banker appointed Pauline Banks as global custody agency services senior product manager, to be based in Hong Kong. Banks joins from J.P. Morgan where she most recently ran its network management function for Asia Pacific.

CITIGROUP INC

Citigroup elected former Ernst & Young Chairman James Turley and General Atlantic LLC's operating partner Gary Reiner to its board.

UBS AG

The financial services company hired Philip Denham as executive director, head of cash trading in Japan, and Seth Moran as director, sales trading in Japan. Denham joins from Citigroup where he headed Japanese equity trading and Moran comes from Barclays Capital Japan where he has been working since 2009.

UK FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

The body charged with handling Britain's stakes in lenders has hired Christopher Fox, who was UBS's head of UK banks coverage and head of the financial institutions group for the Middle East and Asia, to manage its holdings in the 'bad bank' books of Northern Rock and Bradford & Bingley.

ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT GROUP

The global alternative investment management firm promoted managing directors Joel Gantcher and Samuel Sussman to partners at the firm. Gantcher is head of manager research and Sussman head of investment strategy.