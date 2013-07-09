July 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

The investment banking arm of RBC appointed William Argiriou and J. Chris McCormack as the co-heads of its energy futures desk.

Argiriou joins RBC from UBS where he was head of New York commodities, while McCormack also joins from UBS where he was an executive director in exchange traded derivatives.

U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The Minnesota-based wealth manager appointed Steven Hobbs as senior portfolio manager for the private client reserve of U.S. Bank.

Prior to this, Hobbs served as a senior portfolio manager at U.S. Trust, Bank of America.

GUINNESS ATKINSON ASSET MANAGEMENT

The California-base firm appointed Frank Zukowski as national sales director.

Zukowski joins from Cohen & Steers where he most recently served as the senior vice president and director of registered investment advisors consulting group.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The bank appointed Daniel Tenengauzer as managing director and regional head of research for the Americas. Based in New York, Tenengauzer will focus on delivering the bank's global research products, particularly emerging markets research, to the bank's clients in the Americas. Tenengauzer is a former global head of emerging markets fixed income strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

EVERCORE PARTNERS

The investment banking firm has appointed Scott Kamran as a senior managing director in its technology group. Kamran will be based in Evercore's office in the Bay Area and will focus on advising companies in the software sector, as well as in the broader technology industry. Kamran was most recently managing director and co-head of global software investment banking at BofA Merrill Lynch.

GLOBAL PRIME PARTNERS

The provider of prime brokerage has hired Rupert Street to lead its business and client support services throughout the Asian markets region based out of Hong Kong.