CREDIT SUISSE AG
The financial services provider appointed Thomas Wong as
managing director and head of Hong Kong and China research and
sales. In this role, Wong will assume overall responsibility for
the bank's Hong Kong and China research and sales efforts. Wong
will be based in Hong Kong and will report to Nicole Yuen, head
of Greater China equities, with additional reporting lines to Al
Park, head of equities sales (Asia Pacific), and Ernest Fong,
head of research (non-Japan Asia).
BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES
Pierre Jond, managing director of BNP Paribas Securities
Services (BNP Paribas), Australia and New Zealand, said he would
return to Paris in December 2013 after four years in his current
role. Peter Baker, who currently heads client strategy and
communication, will be his successor and will officially take
over the role at the end of 2013. Michelle Crosbie has taken on
the role of new chief operating officer for Australia and New
Zealand.
PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS
The global multi-asset class investment manager has
appointed Tucker Glavin as managing director, U.S. sales, and
Paul Osborne as managing director, UK and European sales. Glavin
will be based in New York and Osborne in London. They will
report to John Baumann, head of institutional sales and client
service, Americas and Europe. Their appointment is effective
immediately.
ACENDEN
The UK and Irish mortgage servicing solutions provider
appointed Paul McMillan as its chief operating officer. McMillan
reports to Chief Executive Officer Amany Attia and is a member
of the company's operational management committee.
Based in Acenden's High Wycombe office, he is responsible
for all the core operating teams in the business. McMillan has
joined Acenden from the Ulster Bank subsidiary of Royal Bank of
Scotland Plc.
VERNO CAPITAL
The specialist fund manager focused on Russia and the CIS
added three senior hires to its investment team. Natalia
Zagvozdina, formerly head of Russian equity research at
Renaissance Capital, joins as head of research. She will lead
Verno's research function.
Tom Adshead, a CFA charterholder, joins as portfolio
manager. For the past seven years, Adshead has held senior
buyside roles as a portfolio manager and head of research. He
will assist in managing Verno's long-short and long-only equity
strategies.
Elena Kolchina is also joining Verno. She will assist with
the launch of a Verno debt fund and manage it. She ran the
Russian fixed income fund at Renaissance Asset Managers between
2006 and 2013.
SHAWBROOK BANK
The specialist lender has appointed Kieran McSweeney, Marc
Sefton and Michael Katramados to set up a new wholesale lending
division at the bank. The three join from Royal Bank of
Scotland, where Sefton and McSweeney led the structured finance
division.
McSweeney and Sefton will jointly lead the new wholesale
lending division. They will be joined by Katramados, formerly an
associate director in structured finance at RBS.
MIZUHO INTERNATIONAL PLC
The London based securities and investment banking arm of
the Mizuho Financial Group Inc has appointed Mark Wheatcroft as
head of European Primary Debt Markets and member of the
Executive Committee. Mark initially joined Mizuho
International in February 2013 as head of the EMEA Debt
Syndicate Desk and SSA Syndicate Manager.