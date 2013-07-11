July 11 The following financial services
BNY MELLON
The wealth management business of BNY Mellon appointed
Camille Alexander as senior director of business development and
Drew Berreth as a senior mortgage banking officer, to be based
in Washington D.C. Alexander was an institutional consulting
director at Graystone Consulting, while Berreth had worked as a
private mortgage banker with Wells Fargo before joining BNY
Mellon in early June.
CREDIT SUISSE AG
Credit Suisse appointed Christian Stark as head of investor
relations, effective July 15. He will be based in Zurich and
report to Charlotte Jones, head of group finance and investor
relations. Stark joins from Credit Agricole Cheuvreux,
Switzerland, where he was head of Swiss equities and has been a
lead analyst on Swiss banks since 1999.
BARCLAYS PLC
The financial services provider appointed Katherine Lau as
head of loan syndicate for Asia Pacific. Based in Hong Kong, Lau
will lead the company's loan syndicate team across Asia Pacific,
reporting directly to Jonathan Macdonald, head of loan syndicate
for EMEA and Asia Pacific.
BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP
The specialist manager of fixed income and alternative
investments appointed David Riley as partner and head of credit
strategy based in London, reporting to BlueBay's Chief
Investment Officer Mark Poole. David joins BlueBay from Fitch
Ratings, where he led the global sovereign and supranational
financial institutions group for over 10 years.
BERENBERG
The European investment and private bank hired Alexis
Chardigny, Alexis Eman, and Stefano Novarini for its private
banking operations in London. All three join from Morgan
Stanley. Chardigny will be responsible for international clients
in London. He joins from Morgan Stanley Private Wealth
Management where he was an executive director. Eman joins
Berenberg as an associate director.
BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT
The bank appointed three new executives Amit Kumar, Rashad
Akbari and C.K. Jaidev. Kumar has been appointed as chief risk
officer and head of the credit and risk management division. On
the operation side, Rashad Akbari has been appointed as
assistant general manager in charge of operations, effective
June 23, succeeding Mahmood A. Aziz Al Meer, who retired on Feb.
28.
Jaidev has been appointed as assistant general manager -
overseas banking, effective Sept. 1. The division will be
responsible for the bank's non-resident Indian business as well
as all overseas branches.
CANACCORD FINANCIAL INC
The wealth management arm of the financial services company
appointed Stephen Massey as the new head of UK wealth
management. He will lead Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management's
UK-based private client teams. Massey will report to Neil Darke,
chief executive officer of Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management
(UK and Europe).
JMI EQUITY
The equity firm announced six promotions effective July 1,
2013. In the investments division, Matt Emery was promoted to
principal, David Greenberg to principal and Krishna Potarazu to
vice president. In the operations division, Charles Dieveney was
promoted to chief operating officer, Randy Guttman to chief
financial officer and Melissa Caslin to vice president of
talent.