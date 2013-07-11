July 11 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BNY MELLON

The wealth management business of BNY Mellon appointed Camille Alexander as senior director of business development and Drew Berreth as a senior mortgage banking officer, to be based in Washington D.C. Alexander was an institutional consulting director at Graystone Consulting, while Berreth had worked as a private mortgage banker with Wells Fargo before joining BNY Mellon in early June.

CREDIT SUISSE AG

Credit Suisse appointed Christian Stark as head of investor relations, effective July 15. He will be based in Zurich and report to Charlotte Jones, head of group finance and investor relations. Stark joins from Credit Agricole Cheuvreux, Switzerland, where he was head of Swiss equities and has been a lead analyst on Swiss banks since 1999.

BARCLAYS PLC

The financial services provider appointed Katherine Lau as head of loan syndicate for Asia Pacific. Based in Hong Kong, Lau will lead the company's loan syndicate team across Asia Pacific, reporting directly to Jonathan Macdonald, head of loan syndicate for EMEA and Asia Pacific.

BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP

The specialist manager of fixed income and alternative investments appointed David Riley as partner and head of credit strategy based in London, reporting to BlueBay's Chief Investment Officer Mark Poole. David joins BlueBay from Fitch Ratings, where he led the global sovereign and supranational financial institutions group for over 10 years.

BERENBERG

The European investment and private bank hired Alexis Chardigny, Alexis Eman, and Stefano Novarini for its private banking operations in London. All three join from Morgan Stanley. Chardigny will be responsible for international clients in London. He joins from Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management where he was an executive director. Eman joins Berenberg as an associate director.

BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT

The bank appointed three new executives Amit Kumar, Rashad Akbari and C.K. Jaidev. Kumar has been appointed as chief risk officer and head of the credit and risk management division. On the operation side, Rashad Akbari has been appointed as assistant general manager in charge of operations, effective June 23, succeeding Mahmood A. Aziz Al Meer, who retired on Feb. 28.

Jaidev has been appointed as assistant general manager - overseas banking, effective Sept. 1. The division will be responsible for the bank's non-resident Indian business as well as all overseas branches.

CANACCORD FINANCIAL INC

The wealth management arm of the financial services company appointed Stephen Massey as the new head of UK wealth management. He will lead Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management's UK-based private client teams. Massey will report to Neil Darke, chief executive officer of Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management (UK and Europe).

JMI EQUITY

The equity firm announced six promotions effective July 1, 2013. In the investments division, Matt Emery was promoted to principal, David Greenberg to principal and Krishna Potarazu to vice president. In the operations division, Charles Dieveney was promoted to chief operating officer, Randy Guttman to chief financial officer and Melissa Caslin to vice president of talent.