July 12 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The international bank appointed Min Park as global head of
equity derivatives and convertibles sales in Hong Kong. Min
reports to Simon Brookhouse, global head of equities.
Min was most recently with Credit Suisse in Hong Kong,
heading the equity derivatives and convertible bonds sales team
for Asia Pacific.
CORNERSTONE REAL ESTATE ADVISERS
The global real estate investment manager appointed Chris
Bates as its head of European real estate finance. Chris has
experience of over 19 years in the UK real estate market,
including 10 years in senior roles at the Royal Bank of
Scotland.