BNP PARIBAS SA
The Association for Financial Markets in Europe said top BNP
Paribas banker Frédéric Janbon would succeed its chairman, Gaël
de Boissard, in September. Janbon began his career with France's
No.1 listed bank in 1988, trading options and swaps. He has held
various positions in derivatives sales and trading in London,
Paris and Tokyo.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The international bank appointed Mark Webster as global head
of foreign exchange (FX) sales. Mark will be based in Singapore
and report to Christian Wait, global head of sales, financial
markets. Mark joins Standard Chartered from Royal Bank of
Scotland, where he was global head of FX Sales EMEA and global
head of FX sales for financial institutions.
BARCLAYS PLC
Barclays appointed Cedric Lizin as head of Middle East and
North Africa to its Wealth and Asset Management division. Lizin
joined Barclays in 2007 as chief operating officer for the
Pacific region.
BENSON ELLIOT
The UK-based private equity real estate fund manager
appointed Lord Levene of Portsoken to the firm's Board of
strategic advisers. Currently chairman of Starr Underwriting
Agents Ltd, General Dynamics UK Ltd and the UK Ministry of
Defence Reform Group, Lord Levene was previously Chairman of
Lloyd's - the insurance market - a position he held from 2002 to
2011.
COUTTS
The private bank appointed Mark McFarland as Executive
Director and Global Chief Economist. Mark will be responsible
for the global leadership of Coutts' economic views.
Based in Hong Kong, Mark will report to Gayle Schumacher,
Managing Director and Head of Investment Office and will
also report locally to Gary Dugan.
BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT
The international investment management firm appointed
Claire Fraser as Head of Marketing and Communications, effective
on 1st August. She will be based London and report to David
Brennan, Chairman and Chief Executive of Barings.
Claire has been with Barings since October 2010, having
joined as Head of EMEA Marketing before being promoted to the
global role of Head of Distribution Marketing.
RUDOLF WOLFF LTD
The London-based fund management firm named Charles Cantlie
as sales director in London. Cantlie joins from FMG Fund
Managers, a company focused on emerging market investments.
HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
The Dallas, Texas-based investment adviser hired six
regional sales directors in the United States. Anthony Wilson
joins in San Francisco, Derek Andersen in Florida, Kevin
Wentworth in Texas, Joseph Kearney in Long Island, Chris Shahda
in Atlanta and Tom Antonovich in Minneapolis.
SABRIENT SYSTEMS LLC
The independent equity research firm appointed William
Russell as senior quantitative analyst. Based in Santa Barbara,
California, and reporting directly to Rick Hoselton, director of
information technology, Russell will be responsible for
contributing to the development of Sabrient's strategies used to
create rankings and ratings on stocks, indices, sectors and
ETFs.
COMMONFUND
Paul McKiernan has rejoined the non-profit investment fund's
institutional sales team as a managing director. McKiernan, who
previously worked at Commonfund from 2007 to 2012, will focus
his efforts on cultivating new relationships as well as renewing
previous client relationships in the Midwest region.