July 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking appointed John Richardson as head of building societies coverage. Richardson will be based in London and report directly to Mandeep Ahluwalia, managing director and global head of banks at Lloyds Bank.

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

The wealth management division of the bank appointed Daniel Ellis as head of investments, British Isles, effective Oct. 1. Ellis, to be based in London, will report to Stuart Rutledge, CEO, RBC Wealth Management - British Isles and the Caribbean.

RBC's corporate and investment banking arm appointed Darrell Uden as a managing director and head of European equity capital markets and corporate broking. Uden will be based in London and will report to Josh Critchley and Patrick Meier, co-heads of European investment banking.

AVIVA PLC

The asset management business of Aviva has appointed Liam Spillane as emerging market debt currency portfolio manager in its emerging market debt team. He is based in London and reports to Daniel James, head of global markets. Liam who has over 20 years experience in investment management joins from Overlay Asset Management, which is part of BNP Paribas Investment Partners.

WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE

The largest stock exchange in central and eastern Europe has appointed its founder and first chief executive, Wieslaw Rozlucki, as chairman of its supervisory board. He replaces Leszek Pawlowicz.

AON PLC

Aon Risk Solutions, the risk management business of insurance broker Aon, appointed Craig Clements as vice president in its Los Angeles office.

RUDOLF WOLFF LTD

The specialist fund manager appointed Sophie Hime as sales manager and Charles Cantlie as sales director to develop the family office and institutional side of their fund business.

IVORY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LP

The Los Angeles-based investment management firm said Craig Pollak has returned to the firm as head of institutional marketing. Pollak will be based in Ivory's New York office. In Pollak's new role, he will be responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with institutional investors.