July 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC

The bank appointed Rudi Geerdink as country executive for Singapore. Geerdink will have overall responsibility of RBS's markets & international banking businesses in Singapore.

AXA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The real estate portfolio and asset manager in Europe appointed Nathalie Charles as regional head of asset management and transactions, southern region. Reporting to Anne Kavanagh, global head of asset management and transactions, Nathalie will assume managerial responsibility for southern Europe, including France, Spain and Italy.

Nathalie joins AXA from EDF Group where she was managing director of corporate real estate.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The multi-expert asset management company appointed Samuel Hui as funds distribution sales. Based in Hong Kong, Hui reports to Sandra Lau, funds distribution sales director, Asia.

RUSSELL INVESTMENTS

The global asset manager appointed Mike Clark as director of responsible investment. Clark will be based in London for this global role.

Steering Russell's support of the UNPRI (United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment), Mike will continue to chair the Russell Sustainability Council.

SC LOWY

The independent global investing and trading firm hired several people for its Hong Kong operations.

Steve Lyons, 43, general counsel, has been appointed chief operating officer. Lyons takes on COO responsibilities in addition to his role as general counsel and oversees a staff of six.

Expanding SC Lowy's high yield trading team, Jody Mariani, 35, was appointed and will lead the sales effort with a focus on institutional clients across Asia Pacific.

SC Lowy has also expanded its dedicated research operation to ten employees with the appointment of Stanley Sun, 29, who will focus on Greater China, specifically credit, debt, restructurings and special situations.