July 19 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
AVIVA PLC
The British insurer appointed Euan Munro as chief executive
of its global asset management business, Aviva Investors. Munro,
a former Standard Life Investments executive, will take
over from John Misselbrook in January 2014.
GRAY & CO
The investment advisory firm promoted Chief Administrative
Officer Yolanda Waggoner-Foreman and Chief Operating Officer
Robert Hubbard as co-chief executive officers. Peter Lupoff, who
had been chief investment officer of Gray's Alternative
Investment division, has been promoted to CIO for the entire
firm.
GREEN REIT PLC
The Irish property investment company appointed Caroline
McCarthy as chief investment officer. She joins from real estate
services firm CBRE Group in Ireland.