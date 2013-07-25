July 25 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us
of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
AVIVA
The Asia arm of the financial services company appointed
Trang Nguyen Ngoc as general director of VietinBank Aviva.
Trang, will oversee Aviva's partnership with VietinBank. Trang
was the chief financial officer of Manulife Vietnam.
STATE STREET CORP
The Boston-based bank named Roger Stein as chief analytics
officer of State Street Global Exchange. Stein joins from credit
ratings and research firm Moody's.
ENGLAND & CO
The merchant bank hired Corey Luskin as managing director in
its Technology Investment Banking Group, to be based in New
York.