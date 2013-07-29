(Adds RBC Capital Markets)

July 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

REYL & CO

The asset manager said it was expanding its banking activities in London with the appointment of Gideon Wittenberg as chief operating officer. Wittenberg will have additional duties as senior client manager.

CUBE CAPITAL

The global alternatives investment firm hired Shailen Modi as chief operating officer. Modi had previously worked with Fauchier Partners, a fund of hedge funds where he was a partner and CFO/COO until June 2012.

NATIONAL FINANCIAL PARTNERS CORP

The provider of benefits, insurance and wealth management services appointed Michael Goldman as chief operating officer, effective July 1. Goldman, who most recently served as executive vice-president of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) at National Financial, will report directly to Chief Executive Douglas Hammond.

The company also named Carl Nelson, senior vice-president of M&A, as head of M&A.

LV

The insurance, investment and retirement group appointed David Neave as a non-executive director. In his role, David will join the group's board and will become chairman of the risk committee and will also join the audit and nomination committees.

GLOBAL FINANCIAL MARKETS ASSOCIATION (GFMA)

Andrew Harvey has been appointed managing director, Europe for the global FX division of GFMA. In this role he reports to James Kemp, managing director of the global division.

Harvey joins from Morgan Stanley, where he spent seven years, most recently, as chief operating officer of derivatives operations.

RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

The Canadian investment bank appointed Noel Brown and Jonathan Tretler as managing directors in U.S. investment banking. Brown previously worked in the healthcare investment banking group at Piper Jaffray while Tretler was with Deutsche Bank. (Compiled by Varun Aggarwal and Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore)