July 30 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MORGAN STANLEY
The company has appointed Qatari national Abdulla al-Ansari
as its new head in the country, according to an internal memo
seen by Reuters, a sign the U.S. bank is positioning itself for
a share of rising deal activity from the gas-rich Gulf state.
Al-Ansari previously worked at Qatar National Bank's
brokerage division.
CBRE GROUP INC
The real estate services and investment firm said it has
strengthened its residential agency team with the appointment of
Julien Mills and Luke Mills as executive directors. The two
previously worked at Savills PLC.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
Nomura's co-head of financial sponsors, Saba Nazar, is
moving to the investment banking division of Bank of America
Corp to take up a similar role, according to an internal
BAML memo.
WASHINGTON WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC
The independent advisory firm said it has added a veteran
adviser team from Wells Fargo & Co Advisors.
Dean Bennion and Mike Vincent, who had worked at Wells Fargo
Advisors and its predecessor firm for over a decade, have formed
their own independent financial advisory business, Kimball Creek
Partners, based in Bellevue, Washington.
Last week, they joined their firm with San Diego-based
Washington Wealth Management.
BLUEOCEAN MARKET INTELLIGENCE
The research and analytics firm appointed Anees Merchant as
senior vice-president of digital analytics. Merchant will lead
the social intelligence, digital analytics and campaign
measurement practices.
AVIVA INVESTORS
The global asset management business of Aviva Plc,
appointed Abigail Herron as head of engagement in the global
responsible investment team. She reports to Chief Responsible
Investment Officer Steve Waygood. Abigail joins Aviva Investors
from Co-operative Asset Management, where she headed the
corporate governance function.
GAZPROMBANK OAO
The Russian bank appointed Rustam Mursalimov as an equity
portfolio manager at Gazprombank Asset Management. He holds the
position of director and started on July 19th. Before joining
Gazprombank, Mursalimov was an equity portfolio manager at DEKA
Asset Management in Germany and responsible for the firm's
investments in Russia, Turkey, and Eastern Europe as part of
DEKA's Emerging Europe team.
NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD
The asset manager appointed several strategic hires across
the group as part of its ongoing Asian growth strategy. In
Australia, James Alexander joins Tyndall AM as deputy head of
fixed income, while at Nikko AM Asia in Singapore, Winson Fong
joins as head of china strategies, Shivaz Rai joins as
investment director for Asian Fixed Income and Tian Sing Wee
joins as risk manager.
MAREX SPECTRON
The commodities and financial markets broker has hired a new
team to drive its agency FX broking business. Peter Snasdell
joins from CIBC where he was executive director with
responsibility for FX, FX options and precious metals. He has
also worked at Newedge, RBC and BNP Paribas.
Meanwhile, Keith Mash and Paul Spillman join from Newedge.
Both have been with Newedge since its formation. Keith was at
Calyon and Paul at Fimat prior to the merger that created the
firm. All three join as senior vice-presidents, FX sales and
will be based in Marex Spectron's headquarters in London.
PSIGMA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The investment manager appointed Stewart Howard and Chrissie
Betts to its business development team, as part of the firm's
strategic growth initiative. Stewart has worked in financial
services since 2006 and joins from Skandia, where he was
responsible for protection marketing. Chrissie joins Psigma
transferring from Punter Southall Financial Management. Stewart
and Chrissie join Psigma as business development managers and
will report to Frank McGarry, who joined Psigma earlier this
year as director of business development and marketing.