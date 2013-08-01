Aug 1 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
The banking and financial services company named Ricardo
Lanfranchi as head of local equity sales for Latin America.
Lanfranchi was previously with Barclays Capital.
MERRILL LYNCH WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The company said on Thursday it had expanded in Wisconsin by
hiring a veteran adviser team away from Wells Fargo Advisors.
Last month, Paul Akre and Laurie Tebon joined Merrill Lynch
from Wells Fargo, where they had managed $223 million in
assets and produced over $1 million in annual revenue.
KGS-ALPHA CAPITAL MARKETS
The institutional fixed income broker-dealer appointed
Robert Cummings as co-head of the corporate credit business.
Cummings brings more than 25 years of experience to KGS-Alpha
with senior leadership roles as managing principal and
co-founder at Stormharbour Partners.
ADVENT INTERNATIONAL
The private equity firm appointed Angelo Brisimitzakis its
operating partner program as a consultant. Brisimitzakis was
previously chief executive of Compass Minerals International
.