UK's Sainsbury's to cut up to 400 jobs in stores shake-up
LONDON, March 3 Sainsbury's, Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
Aug 2 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
New Zealander Ross McEwan was confirmed as boss of the bank on Friday, tasked with laying the foundations for Britain to start selling its 81 percent stake in the company.
McEwan, 56, had been tipped to take the reins after predecessor Stephen Hester was ousted by the government in June.
BANCA CARIGE
The troubled Italian bank said on Friday that two more of its board members had resigned in addition to six other resignations announced earlier this week, making an appointment of a new board necessary.
AMERICAN CENTURY INVESTMENTS
The investment management firm promoted senior investment analyst Chris Krantz to portfolio manager on U.S. large cap quality growth. The company also promoted senior investment analyst Jeff Bourke to portfolio manager on U.S. large cap premier growth.
NEW YORK, March 3 U.S. Treasury yields hit session highs before flattening while stocks were largely unchanged on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the Fed is set to raise its benchmark interest rate this month as long as economic data on jobs and inflation holds up.