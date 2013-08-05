Aug 5 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

UBS AG

The Swiss bank named Gan Seow Ann as vice chairman of UBS Wealth Management South East Asia and APAC Hub.

Seow Ann was until recently president of Singapore Exchange. He will join UBS in mid-August and be based in Singapore.

SUN LIFE FINANCIAL

Canada's No. 3 insurer said Wim Hekstra joined Sun Life Hong Kong as chief executive. Wim takes over from Roger Steel, who was appointed president of new markets and business development for Sun Life Financial Asia.

BARCLAYS

Barclays Corporate and Employer Solutions (C&ES), a division of the British bank, appointed Sean McGowan to its global stock and reward services team. McGowan joins from Morgan Stanley .

COMMERCIAL BANK OF QATAR

The Gulf Arab state's second-largest lender by assets named Abdulla Saleh al-Raisi as chief executive.

PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS US

The professional services company said Carl Johnson has joined its advisory business as a senior adviser focusing on serving public sector organizations. Johnson was previously with the National Security Agency.

INVESTMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP

The independent execution and research distribution broker said it hired Rob Cohen and Brian Fenske as sector specialists for telecom, media & technology, and Tommy Labenz as sector specialist for consumer. Cohen was previously with Jefferies & Co while Fenske was with Nomura Securities. Labenz was previously with Jefferies & Co.

The company also named Jenkins Marshall and Tom Caputo to its high-touch portfolio trading desk. Marshall was named head of portfolio trading.

CITI PRIVATE BANK

The provider of wealth management services named Blair Ege as director and ultra high net worth private banker. Ege was previously with BNY Mellon.

DEUTSCHE ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The asset management division of Deutsche Bank AG said Richard Glass joined the firm as U.S. head of small and mid cap value equities and Richard Hanlon and Mary Schafer joined the firm, reporting to Glass. Glass, Hanlon and Schafer are based in New York.

The company also said Caroline Kitidis will join as head of key client partners & wealth investment advisory for the Americas, effective Aug. 12.

BTIG AUSTRALIA LTD

The Australian affiliate of financial services firm BTIG LLC named Greg Warhaftig as a senior sales trader. Warhaftig was previously with Macquarie Bank.

CANTAB CAPITAL

The hedge fund named Adam Glinsman to the newly created position of managing partner. Glinsman will take up the role at the start of September.

FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS

The investment manager hired Toby Hayes as vice president and portfolio manager for its Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Strategies (FTMAS) group.

Hayes will take charge on Sept. 2 and joins from Pacific Real Estate Capital Partners.

CORDEA SAVILLS SGR SPA

The property investment manager appointed Giuseppe Oriani as managing director of its Italian subsidiary based in Milan. Also, Pierluigi Solitario joins as director of business development. Both come from Hideal Partners.

AQUILA CAPITAL

The alternative asset manager named Dorothee Goerz as senior fund manager. She will be based at Aquila Capital's office in London. Prior to this, Dorothee was portfolio manager for the pan-Europe long/short equity investment portfolio at Lombard Odier.